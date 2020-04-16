Waterford to celebrate Earth Day, from afar

WATERFORD — The public is invited to join — from a safe distance — dozens of Explore Waterford volunteers Saturday who will be cleaning up their backyards and beyond in honor of Earth Day.
Waterford Beautification Day, once led by Absolutely Waterford, the village’s designated Main Street organization, is now being run under the auspices of Explore Waterford, the new program created from the Absolutely Waterford merger earlier this year with the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce.
This year, Earth Day event organizers are encouraging people to get involved from afar. The event is planned to run throughout the day.
“You can pick an area with your family around your neighborhood, on the trail or natural areas, and do your part while maintaining a safe distance,” said lead organizer Angionette Hansen.
In previous years, supplies have been provided. This year, to avoid gathering in a group, volunteers are asked to provide their own supplies. For safety, it is suggested that volunteers wear long pants and no open shoes. The village and town departments of public works will pick up bags filled and left curbside.
“This year will be different since we won’t be working side by side, but collectively, as Waterford, we can still make a big difference just by doing a small part in our immediate surroundings,” said Hansen. “Let’s rally together and prove nothing can stop us from working together as a community.”
Last year, more than 60 bags of trash were collected along the Seven Waters Trail by four dozen volunteers. This year, organizers hope to meet or exceed that amount.
Kindness rocks
Hansen and her family have been busy spreading kindness rocks around town, so volunteers are encouraged to keep an eye out during cleanup for some of these treasures.
Participants are encouraged to engage in the virtual aspect of Waterford Beautification Day by uploading before and after photos of cleanup spots, photos of kindness rocks, spring blooms and anything else that might be interesting and earth-friendly. Share photos on the event Facebook group page: facebook.com/WaterfordWIBeautification and tag #WaterfordWIBeautification.
In the case of inclement weather, the event is planned to take place on Saturday, April 25.
For more information, visit the Facebook page or call Hansen at 262-894-4009 or email angionetteleigh@gmail.com.
