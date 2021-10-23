Waterford Place to hold grand opening Oct. 30

WATERFORD — Waterford Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, 808 Cornerstone Crossing, will hold a grand opening from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Older adults and their families are invited to tour the community, meet the staff and enjoy refreshments.
Waterford Place caregivers address simple to complex care needs and offer three meals per day, medication management, assistance with daily activities, 24-hour support and emergency call response, licensed nursing and visiting physicians, assistance with coordination of medical appointments, weekly housekeeping and laundry services, and scheduled transportation. In addition, Waterford Place offers residents an events calendar that includes daily physical, mental and social activities.
Reservations are requested by calling 262-914-3188 or go to waterfordplace-assistedliving.com.