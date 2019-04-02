Try 3 months for $3

WATERFORD — Waterford High School, 100 Field Drive, will hold a Special Needs Resource Fair from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 12.

The purpose of the fair is to connect families who care for a person with special needs with more than 40 agencies that offer necessary services.

For more information, go to www.basd.k12.wi.us/district/racine-county-special-needs-resource-fair.cfm.

