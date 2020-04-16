Waterford to celebrate Earth Day, from afar

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERFORD — The public is invited to join — from a safe distance — dozens of Explore Waterford volunteers Saturday who will be cleaning up their backyards and beyond in honor of Earth Day.

Waterford Beautification Day, once led by Absolutely Waterford, the village’s designated Main Street organization, is now being run under the auspices of Explore Waterford, the new program created from the Absolutely Waterford merger earlier this year with the Waterford Area Chamber of Commerce.

This year, Earth Day event organizers are encouraging people to get involved from afar. The event is planned to run throughout the day.

“You can pick an area with your family around your neighborhood, on the trail or natural areas, and do your part while maintaining a safe distance,” said lead organizer Angionette Hansen.

In previous years, supplies have been provided. This year, to avoid gathering in a group, volunteers are asked to provide their own supplies. For safety, it is suggested that volunteers wear long pants and no open shoes. The village and town departments of public works will pick up bags filled and left curbside.