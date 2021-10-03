Waterford author fulfills dream with children's books

How long did it take you to write the book? This is always so hard for me to answer, partially because I both write and illustrate so my creative process is very intertwined. I originally wrote the first draft in 2017 and it was published in July of this year — though I wasn’t exclusively working on it that whole time.

How did you get interested in writing? Being a children’s book illustrator and author has been a dream of mine since I was young. Books were always big in our house when I was growing up, and I’ve loved reading and drawing for as long as I can remember. I feel so lucky to be living out my childhood dream.

Where is the book available for purchase? You can find it at pretty much any online retailer where books are sold: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Bookshop, or direct from the publisher, Bloomsbury. You can also check Indiebound to find it in a local independent bookstore near you.

Is the book available at the library? Yes.

Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: leah-gilbert.com. You can also follow me on Instagram (leahgilbertbooks), Facebook (leahgilbertbooks), and Twitter (lalaleeeah).

If you are a Racine County author that has published a book within the last year and would like to be featured in Our Authors, please send request to Loreen Mohr via email at Loreen.Mohr@Lee.net or send letter to Loreen Mohr, The Journal Times, 212 Fourth St., Racine, WI 53403.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0