Waterford author fulfills dream with children's books

Name: Leah Gilbert
Age: 35
Current town/city of residence: Waterford
Occupation: Children’s book author and illustrator
Title of book and publisher: “The Perfect Plan,” Bloomsbury Children’s Books
Synopsis of book (plot): Maya dreams of building a fort — a special, comfy, cozy place to hide out and read, to dream and play. So she goes to work drafting plans and gathering all her supplies. But when she gets to the forest, she realizes she needs help. Thankfully, some new woodland animal friends have just the right skills to make a perfect fort-building team. Will Maya’s fort be everything she hopes? Or could it turn into something she never even imagined?
Leah Gilbert’s story bursts with inspiration and life, celebrating creativity, leadership, perseverance and the magic of working together to build a dream.
Is this your first book? “The Perfect Plan” is my second book. My first book, “A Couch for Llama,” was published in 2018 by Sterling Children’s Books.
Why did you write the book? Well first of all — who doesn’t like forts? I think they are so fun and magical and kind of represent the magic of childhood to me. I’d always wished for a fort as a child, as I’m sure many (most?) kids do at least at some point or another. I wrote this story during a difficult time in my life when things weren’t turning out how I’d hoped or planned, and this story just kind of came out of that. My heart needed a story full of beauty and magic and dreams coming true, so that’s what I wrote.
How long did it take you to write the book? This is always so hard for me to answer, partially because I both write and illustrate so my creative process is very intertwined. I originally wrote the first draft in 2017 and it was published in July of this year — though I wasn’t exclusively working on it that whole time.
How did you get interested in writing? Being a children’s book illustrator and author has been a dream of mine since I was young. Books were always big in our house when I was growing up, and I’ve loved reading and drawing for as long as I can remember. I feel so lucky to be living out my childhood dream.
Where is the book available for purchase? You can find it at pretty much any online retailer where books are sold: Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Bookshop, or direct from the publisher, Bloomsbury. You can also check Indiebound to find it in a local independent bookstore near you.
Is the book available at the library? Yes.
Website or Facebook page readers can visit for more information: leah-gilbert.com. You can also follow me on Instagram (leahgilbertbooks), Facebook (leahgilbertbooks), and Twitter (lalaleeeah).
