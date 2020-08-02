'Watercolor Wisconsin' entries being accepted

RACINE — Now in its 54th year, "Watercolor Wisconsin" is a statewide juried competition organized annually since 1966 by Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.
The juried exhibition takes a contemporary approach while it emphasizes the possibilities inherent in painting on paper in a wide range of sizes and formats.
The competition is open to Wisconsin artists ages 18 and older.
The entry fee is $35. The digital entry deadline is 4 p.m. Sept. 30. For more information and to download the exhibition prospectus, go to ramart.org/artist-resources/call-for-artists/call-for-artists-watercolor-wi.
For more information, contact Liz Siercks, curatorial assistant, at lsiercks@ramart.org or call 262-619-3541.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!