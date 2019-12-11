"Watercolor Wisconsin 2019" award winners announced

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum has announced the award winners in the annual "Watercolor Wisconsin 2019" exhibit on view through April 18 at Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.

As one of the museum's most popular annual shows, this exhibition brings together the works of artists from throughout the state. Limited only by their materials — aqueous media such as acrylic and watercolor — artists are free to create two-dimensional and three-dimensional works on paper. Featuring 106 pieces by 85 artists from communities in all corners of Wisconsin, this year's show will be on display through April 18. Award winners are: