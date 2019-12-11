"Watercolor Wisconsin 2019" award winners announced

RACINE — The Racine Art Museum has announced the award winners in the annual "Watercolor Wisconsin 2019" exhibit on view through April 18 at Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave.
As one of the museum's most popular annual shows, this exhibition brings together the works of artists from throughout the state. Limited only by their materials — aqueous media such as acrylic and watercolor — artists are free to create two-dimensional and three-dimensional works on paper. Featuring 106 pieces by 85 artists from communities in all corners of Wisconsin, this year's show will be on display through April 18. Award winners are:
First Award
- Christine B. Miller, "Mags Menu Says: Veggie-Burgers...Y, Y-Not, Not?!?"
Second Award
- Sandra Willard, "Professor Protreptic Poison Garden"
Third Award
- Regina Baker, "Summer Hair."
Memorial Purchase Awards
- Alexander W. Cook, Jr. and Joseph E. Cranley Award — Harold E. Hansen, "Edinburgh Picturesque Notes"
- Margaret Morrison Lukow Award — Jerrold Belland, "My Last and Final Journal Page"
- Dale R. Olesen Award — Alice Struck, "Shadows Under the Bridge"
- Vera Roeschen Award — Lois Freeberg-Hagen, "Invermoriston"
Awards of Merit
- Julie San Felipe, "The Crane Wife"
- JoAnna Poehlmann, "The Book of Morels"
- Lance Raichert, "Good Morning"
Merchandise Awards
- Robert W. Andersen, "256 Small Field Sketches"
- Doug DeVinny, "Jim's Dream #2"
- Lisa Englander, "Vessel Series #11"
- Lois Freeberg-Hagen, "Invermoriston"
- Harold E. Hansen, "Edinburgh Picturesque Notes"
- Cary Hunkel, "Family Circle"
- Helen Klebesadel, "Disappearing Praries I"
- Barbara Koykkar, "Indian Lake Evening"
- Carlotta Miller, "Heading Home"
- Katie Musolff, "Chukar Amongst the Leaves"
Over 50 years of "Watercolor Wisconsin" exhibitions have established Wustum Museum as a center for watercolor activity in the Midwest. Encouraged to experiment and explore all the possibilities of painting on paper, the artists in the show have created works as diverse as their own imaginations. Online entry has continued to expand the diversity of cities represented.
Four new works from the 2019 competition have been purchased for RAM's permanent collection, adding to the museum's holdings of extraordinary Wisconsin artists.
Wustum Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. There is no admission fee. For more information, go to ramart.org.