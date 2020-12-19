'Watercolor Wisconsin 2020' award winners announced

RACINE — Charles A. Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the Racine Art Museum, continued a longstanding Racine tradition with a twist — this year's opening reception and awards announcements for "Watercolor Wisconsin" was virtual Dec. 15.

As one of the museum's most popular annual shows, this exhibition brings together the works of artists from throughout Wisconsin. Limited only by their materials — aqueous media such as acrylic and watercolor — artists are free to create two- and three-dimensional works on paper. Featuring 98 pieces by 78 artists from communities in all corners of the state, "Watercolor Wisconsin 2020" will be on display through April 24.

Fifty-four years of Watercolor Wisconsin exhibitions have established RAM's Wustum Museum as a center for watercolor activity in the Midwest. Encouraged to experiment and explore all the possibilities of painting on paper, the artists in the show have created works as diverse as their own imaginations. Online entry has continued to expand the diversity of cities represented.

Four new works from the 2020 competition have been purchased for RAM's permanent collection, adding to the museum's holdings of extraordinary Wisconsin artists.

Award winners are: