Watercolor artists wanted for 'Watercolor Wisconsin 2021'
RACINE — Wustum Museum of Fine Arts, a campus of the Racine Art Museum at 2519 Northwestern Ave., is inviting artists to enter their work to be juried for "Watercolor Wisconsin 2021," open Dec. 15-April 22.

Organized by the museum since 1966, the exhibit honors the depth and breadth of watercolor in Wisconsin. This juried competition provides an opportunity for artists to exhibit work in an accredited museum, and also offers awards for artists in a variety of categories.

Entry is open to artists 18 years of age or older who are residents of Wisconsin. There is an entry fee of $35, which is waived for anyone with a current RAM membership.

Digital image entries as well as shipments of work to RAM, 441 Main St., must be received by 4 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29. In-person delivery of entries will take place at Wustum Museum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Oct. 1-2.

Jurors for this year's exhibition are Sarah Cox and Carole Hennessy. Cox is the manager of exhibition and collections at the Elmhurst Art Museum, Elmhurst, Ill. She also manages the Mies van der Rohe design home, the McCormick House, located on the museum’s campus. Hennessy serves as president of the Watercolor Honor Society and is on the Illinois Watercolor Society Board. She is a watercolor artist and educator who has exhibited both nationally and internationally for over 40 years.

Online entry and a downloadable exhibition prospectus are available at ramart.org.

