STURTEVANT — Greening Greater Racine and the Southeast Gateway Group Sierra Club will present an educational forum titled "Water Matters: Foxconn and Development" from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 25, in the Gateway iMET Center auditorium, 2320 Renaissance Blvd.

The impacts and consequences of Foxconn’s selection are far-ranging, and beyond our ability to predict accurately. Emotionally loaded guesses run the gamut from economic miracle to environmental disaster. The Greening Greater Racine Water Council advocates for healthy and resilient watersheds.

Keith Haas, Manager of the City of Racine Water Utility, and Dave Giordano, executive director of Root-Pike WIN, will address these important issues. They will share information on the impacts this and other projects are having (and will have) on our watersheds.

