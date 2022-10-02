Watch your step to slow the spread of invasive species

Autumn is at our doorsteps and with it the cool temperatures, colorful leaves and migrating birds that call us outdoors. Whether you are a hiker, a birdwatcher or a hunter, remember that we all play a role in protecting the lakes, rivers and forests that make fall a memorable season in southeastern Wisconsin. We can do this by slowing the spread of invasive species.

Invasive species are those non-native plants, animals and diseases that can cause harm to the environment, economy and human health, and come in different shapes and sizes.

Non-native phragmites or common reed is an example of a large invasive grass that quickly develops tall, dense stands near lakeshores, riverbanks and wetlands causing trails to become impassable, increasing fire risk and shading out native species. Other invasive species are tiny, such as the faucet snail, growing up to a half inch long. These pale brown invertebrates can carry intestinal worms that can kill ducks if ingested.

Most invasive species are spread accidentally by humans. Plants, animals and seeds can easily be transported as hitchhikers from one area to another by air, water, railways or road to new sites on people and their products. Once here, they continue to spread by construction and farm equipment, boats and trailers, and recreation equipment, such as fishing line, duck decoys and hiking boots.

Prevent the spread

Here are some tips people can take to help ensure they are not accidentally spreading invasive species through our lakes, rivers and forests this autumn:

Clean your gear before and after trips. Invasive species can be spread as easily as stepping on or brushing up against a plant. Many non-native seeds are abundant and tiny, and some have barbs, making it easy for them to unknowingly attach to your boots, clothes, gear and dog’s fur.

Before heading out or returning home, inspect your equipment for any mud, seeds and burs. You can remove them by using a boot brush or a spray bottle with water. Also consider keeping a brush for your dog in the car. Make sure to properly dispose of any soil, seeds or plant parts from cleaning in the trash.

Stay on designated trails. Seeds and other hitchhiking invasive species can easily get stuck in boots that can accidentally deposit off trail. The seeds can start new plant infestation in areas that will be difficult to detect. Stay on marked trails and try to avoid overgrown areas to reduce disturbance and to minimize contact with invasive plants.

Learn to recognize invasive species

Knowing how to identify common invasive species in southeast Wisconsin, such as garlic mustard, purple loosestrife and lesser celandine, can help a person know which areas to avoid. Additionally, people can help in the early detection of invasive species by reporting them to local land and water managers.

For more information about invasive species, including where they are prohibited and restricted in Wisconsin, visit dnr.wi.gov/topic/Invasives.

For more information about aquatic invasive species or to find out how to get involved in preventing their spread in southeastern Wisconsin, contact Scott McComb at mccomb@aqua.wisc.edu.