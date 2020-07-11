Wall of Poems project to be unveiled July 18

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Wall Poems of Racine Project #1 unveiling and after party is scheduled to be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18.

The Wall Poems of Racine is an ArtRoot project in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside College of Arts and Humanities, Ask Me Why I Love Racine, and Nick Demske of BONK! and the Racine Public Library. It is located on the north side of 16th Street between Ann Street and Junction Avenue.

The project celebrates local literary talent by pairing an excerpt from a poem written by a Racine poet with a design created by a student from Carey Watters’ advanced graphic design class at UW-Parkside.

The first wall poem features an excerpt from Aaron Lundquist’s poem, “We Are The Monsters.” Laura Hauter created the design, which was painted on the building by Dean Tawwater of Tawwater Sign Co.

It is located in the 1400 block of 16th Street on the south facade of the @Great Lakes Warehousing building.

The unveiling will be from 2 to 2:45 p.m. and include a brief history and introduction to ArtRoot’s Wall Poems of Racine project. This will be followed by a recitation of Lundquist’s full poem. Information from the local neighborhood and arts organizations will be available for handout.