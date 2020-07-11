Wall of Poems project to be unveiled July 18

RACINE — A Wall Poems of Racine Project #1 unveiling and after party is scheduled to be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18.
The Wall Poems of Racine is an ArtRoot project in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin-Parkside College of Arts and Humanities, Ask Me Why I Love Racine, and Nick Demske of BONK! and the Racine Public Library. It is located on the north side of 16th Street between Ann Street and Junction Avenue.
The project celebrates local literary talent by pairing an excerpt from a poem written by a Racine poet with a design created by a student from Carey Watters’ advanced graphic design class at UW-Parkside.
The first wall poem features an excerpt from Aaron Lundquist’s poem, “We Are The Monsters.” Laura Hauter created the design, which was painted on the building by Dean Tawwater of Tawwater Sign Co.
It is located in the 1400 block of 16th Street on the south facade of the @Great Lakes Warehousing building.
The unveiling will be from 2 to 2:45 p.m. and include a brief history and introduction to ArtRoot’s Wall Poems of Racine project. This will be followed by a recitation of Lundquist’s full poem. Information from the local neighborhood and arts organizations will be available for handout.
From 2:45 to 3 p.m., a local #artforuptown walk will take place to view the public art installations that have been realized in the Uptown neighborhood.
An after party begins at 3 p.m. in The Branch parking lot, 1501 Washington Ave. Food will be sold by SapSap (Lao barbecue style) and The Branch will serve beverages. Music will be provided by Kevin Peterson (DJ Feed Me) and Emerson E-Holla Holliday.
Attendees are asked to be respectful of people’s personal space and observe pandemic guidelines.
