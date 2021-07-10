 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Walk with a Doc combines information, exercise
0 Comments

Walk with a Doc combines information, exercise

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BURLINGTON — People are invited to get active and take part in a conversation with medical providers during Aurora Medical Center’s Walk with a Doc. It’s held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway.

Attendees learn about a current health topic and then spend the rest of the hour walking with medical providers at their own pace.

“Eating Well to Prevent Diabetes” is the topic July 17 by Jenna Buckley, registered dietician.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

California detective who lost his leg adopts a double amputee rescue dog

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News