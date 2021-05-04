Walk with a Doc combines information, exercise

BURLINGTON — People are invited to get active and take part in a conversation with medical providers during Aurora Medical Center’s Walk with a Doc. It’s held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway. Attendees learn about a current health topic and then spend the rest of the hour walking with medical providers at their own pace. The topic on May 15 is “How Our Mind Affects Our Body” with Caryn Bird, a hypnotherapist.