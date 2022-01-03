 Skip to main content
Walk with a Doc combines information, exercise

BURLINGTON — People are invited to get active and take part in a conversation with medical providers during Aurora Medical Center’s Walk with a Doc. It’s held from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at Burlington High School, 400 McCanna Parkway. Attendees learn about a current health topic and then spend the rest of the hour walking with medical providers at their own pace. Dr. Melanie Smith will discuss "Healthy Weight" on Jan. 15.

