SOMERS — Kenosha and Racine counties showed their support on Sept. 29 as nearly 850 participants turned out for the Walk To End Alzheimer’s at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.
The walk is projected to raise more than $110,000, a 43 percent increase over proceeds raised at this time in 2017. In addition, there was a 6 percent increase in the number of individuals participating in the walk, making this walk a record-breaking event for both funds raised and participation. Fundraising will continue over the next few months as walkers forward additional donations.
The walk was co-chaired by Becky Pergande, healthcare account executive at A Place for Mom, Lisa Wiedholz, community relations director at Shorelight at Siena, and Sue Kumorkiewicz, owner of Modern Cabinet Making in Kenosha,
Donations can still be made to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s and should be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association, Southeastern Wisconsin chapter at 620 S. 76th St., Suite 160, Milwaukee, WI 53214. Designate contributions to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Kenosha-Racine County Walk. Donations can also be made online through Nov. 30 at www.alz.org/sewi.
