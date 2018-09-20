KENOSHA — Hundreds of individuals, families and members of the corporate and small business community will join together on Saturday, Sept. 29 at UW-Parkside Student Center, 900 Wood Road, for the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s. On-site registration begins at 8:30 a.m., with the walk starting promptly at 10 a.m.
Aaron Sims, play-by-play announcer for the Milwaukee Admirals, will once again be the celebrity walker and emcee for the event. Roscoe, the Milwaukee Admirals mascot, will also be in attendance to ramp up the excitement as will Elvis, the mascot for the Kenosha Kingfish.
Walkers will enjoy a scenic walk through the UW-Parkside campus. The opening ceremony will include a special promise garden tribute to those whose lives have been touched by Alzheimer’s. There will be a raffle, along with food and refreshments donated by several local establishments, plus team photos, a caregiver sanctuary tent with resources and respite for hardworking caregivers, and the Purple Clubhouse activity area, featuring family activities, temporary tattoos and a silly purple selfie station. A new champions' tent will recognize walkers who have raised $500 or more. Post walk entertainment will be provided by Source 1 DJ Services.
In 2017, more than $74,744 was raised by the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Kenosha and Racine counties to help individuals living with Alzheimer’s and their families access support and services, including the Alzheimer’s Association 24/7 Helpline, support groups, research, education and training.
Participants can register, support another walker and get information online at www.alz.org/walk. For questions or assistance, please call 800-272-3900. Registration can also be done the day of the walks, beginning at 8:30 a.m.
Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the nation’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.
