Walk a Mile in Her Shoes takes place Sept. 29

RACINE — The Women’s Resource Center is commemorating the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event on Thursday, Sept. 29.

Local “dignitaries” and other walkers (male and female) will honor women by walking in high heeled shoes in Downtown Racine during the Racine Harbor Market. This event is designed to generate community awareness of domestic and sexual violence, including the many struggles of survivors, while raising the funds to support the mission of WRC.

WRC in Racine provides shelter and services to more than 600 victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and other interpersonal violence each year.

Go to wrcracinewi.com for more information on how to register, donate or become a sponsor of the event.

Four fitness facts to help you exercise regularly

