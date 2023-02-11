RACINE — Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin announces the launch of the VOW 9-Line veteran support program in partnership with Capt. John D. Mason peer outreach program and NAMI of Racine County.

The launch of this program allows VOW to assist veterans struggling with their emotional well-being and having difficulty connecting to services they may need. The VOW 9-line will be able to assist with the following:

Safe storage of mediation and/or firearms

Mental health providers

Food insecurities

Housing resources

Employment opportunities

Employment training

Healthcare

Group support

Veterans or family members of a veteran struggling and in need of services can 262-456-7059 to speak to a case worker. Veterans in immediate crisis can call the Veterans Crisis at 988 then press 1 or text 838255.