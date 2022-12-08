Vounteer Center to host open house Dec. 15

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Volunteer Center of Racine County, 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G, is hosting a holiday open house and ugly holiday sweater party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. The public is invited.
The center will showcase recent renovations, its purpose and volunteer opportunities. People are invited to show off their ugly Christmas sweaters. A 50/50 raffle will be held.
People can support the center by making a donation; go to https://volunteerracine.networkforgood.com/projects/177599-vcrc-donations.