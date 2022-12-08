 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick

Vounteer Center to host open house Dec. 15

  • 0

MOUNT PLEASANT — The Volunteer Center of Racine County, 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G, is hosting a holiday open house and ugly holiday sweater party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. The public is invited.

The center will showcase recent renovations, its purpose and volunteer opportunities. People are invited to show off their ugly Christmas sweaters. A 50/50 raffle will be held.

People can support the center by making a donation; go to https://volunteerracine.networkforgood.com/projects/177599-vcrc-donations.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Toy giveaway set Dec. 11 at RADD

RACINE — Recreational Activities for the Developmentally Disabled (RADD) and the Veterans of America Motorcycle Club will host a toy giveaway …

Watch Now: Related Video

How to keep your pet safe during winter

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News