Voting: The hallmark of our democracy for everyone

RACINE — It was 30 years ago that the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) became a law that prohibits discrimination against individuals with disabilities in all areas of public life.

Voting is one of our nation’s most fundamental rights, yet barriers still exist that exclude people with disabilities from this central aspect of citizenship. Whether the barriers are physical (stairs), accessible (only paper ballots) or attitudinal (assumptions about capabilities), since 1990 the ADA requires state and local governments to ensure that people with disabilities have a full and equal opportunity to vote.