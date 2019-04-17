Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — The public is invited to celebrate both Earth Day and Arbor Day by helping plant trees from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27, at Colonial Park.

Weed Out! Racine and the Racine Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department have 175 small trees and shrubs to plant in the lower section of the park in an attempt to reconstruct the ecosystem so severely impacted by the emerald ash borer.

Volunteers should meet at 9 a.m. at the Root River Steelhead Facility, 2200 Domanik Drive. It is suggested that volunteers bring water and wear long trousers, sturdy shoes and socks into which they can tuck their pants. A portable toilet will be on site.

For more information, send email to melissa.warner3@a2q.com.

