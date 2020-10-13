Volunteers wanted for cleanup effort

RACINE — Weed Out! Racine seeks volunteers to remove invasive honeysuckle and buckthorn from the outer trail in the flood plain at Colonial Park from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 24, which is Make-A-Difference Day.

Volunteers should meet at the lowest parking lot past the Root River steelhead facility in Lincoln Park (navigate to 2200 Domanik Drive). People should wear long trousers and sturdy shoes, and bring their own work gloves; other tools will be provided. They should be prepared to wear a mask while getting instruction and assignments.

The Colonial Park flood plain is where hundreds of ash trees were removed in 2018 after they were killed by the emerald ash borer. Removing these invasives will make it easier for the larger trees and smaller shrubs that have been planted to survive and thrive. Weed Out! Racine has been working with the Racine Parks and Forestry Department to recreate a functioning ecosystem that supports wildlife, reduces storm water runoff and creates an urban oasis for the people that use the park.