Volunteers wanted for buckthorn removal

SOMERS — Root-Pike WIN is seeking volunteers to help improve pollinator habitat from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 7, at the UW-Parkside Cross Country Course, 901-919 Green Bay Road (highways JR and 31).

Volunteers will remove invasive buckthorn plants to make way for native food sources. Volunteers will be trained onsite. They should bring work gloves, safety glasses and loppers if they have them. Work will be socially distanced.

To regiser in advance, go to https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ehdqakj9a04d9010&oseq=&c=&ch=.

If the workday is canceled due to weather conditions, an email will be sent at least two hours prior to the event.

Root-Pike WIN is partnering with the UW-Parkside to preserve and restore the natural areas within the course. This area supports the federally-endangered rusty-patched bumble bee.

