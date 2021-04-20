 Skip to main content
Volunteers to be recognized with online event
Volunteers to be recognized with online event

RACINE — The Volunteer Center of Racine will hold its annual Volunteer Recognition gala online from noon to 2 p.m. Friday, April 30.

Members of the public have placed their votes from nominations for the most deserving volunteers. The winner in each category will be honored via the online gala. It can be viewed via the Volunteer Center website, volunteerracine.org.

Nominees will receive a Volunteer Center branded cap and mask. Winners will also be invited to attend next year's gala with a guest, compliments of the Volunteer Center.

