RACINE — United Way’s Schools of Hope initiative is seeking volunteer tutors to help first- through third-grade students in Racine and Burlington become more confident, capable readers.

Research indicates that students who are not at least moderately successful in reading by the third grade are unlikely to graduate from high school. Reading support during these critical early years is essential to build an educated workforce in Racine County.

The time commitment to be a Schools of Hope tutor is one hour per week. Tutoring takes place during the school day, October to May. Volunteers are encouraged to form a team with friends or colleagues to share a tutoring assignment. Substitute tutors are also needed and have the flexibility of committing to tutor as their schedule allows throughout the school year.

No previous experience is needed; training and resources are provided. Volunteers must complete an application, pass a background check and attend a two-hour tutor training session between Aug. 27 and Sept. 14. Applications will be accepted until Sept. 10.

To apply, visit UnitedWayRacine.org/soh. For more information, contact Ana Sanchez, education initiatives coordinator, at 262-898-2249.

