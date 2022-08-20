Volunteers needed to remove burdock in Colonial Park Aug. 27

RACINE — Weed Out! Racine seeks volunteers to help remove burdock from lower Colonial Park from 9 a.m to noon Saturday, Aug. 27.
Burdock is the weed with velcro-like burrs. These burrs can trap young birds, bats and rabbits. Volunteers will cut and stack flower stalks that are setting seed. Because burdock is a biennial, the plants are unlikely to regrow from the root once the flowers have set seed.
Volunteers should wear sturdy shoes with socks in the woods where the footing can be difficult, and long trousers are recommended because of dense vegetation. They should bring their own work gloves and hand clippers if available.
Volunteers work as long as they can and should navigate to the Root River Steelhead Facility, 2200 Domanik Drive, park in the lowest lot and cross the bridge into Colonial Park. There will be some Weed Out! Racine signs.