Celebrate Earth Day with Weed Out! Racine and Root River Council. Join us on on April 22 in lower Colonial Park. We’ll be removing invasive honeysuckle and buckthorn, along with overly aggressive grapes and raspberries in order to improve growing conditions for the hardwood trees planted in 2019. Park in the lot off West High Street (navigate to 2300 West High Street), walk across the bridge into Lower Colonial, and look for us just west of the bridge. Dress for the weather with sturdy shoes and long trousers. Bring your own work gloves; we have other tools. 9:00 to noon or whenever you can come. Questions? melissa.warner3@a2q.com. or 262-639-0918
Volunteers needed for weed removal at park
