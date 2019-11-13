Volunteers needed for Veterans Treatment Court
RACINE — The Veterans Treatment Court of the 2nd Judicial District is looking for volunteers to become veteran mentors.

There is no bond that is as strong as the one that exists among those who have fought for and serve their country. Volunteer veteran mentors come to the aid of their fellow veterans who are going through the Veterans Treatment Court with mentoring and peer support.

Veteran mentors volunteer their time and energy to assist their fellow veterans with peer support and assist with finding resources such as housing, employment linkages, job training, education, transportation, disability compensation claims, discharge status and other linkages available at the local, state and federal level.

The duties, responsibilities and criteria of a volunteer mentor are:

  • Must be a veteran of the U.S. military.
  • Adhere to 2nd Judicial District Veterans Court Program policies and procedures.
  • Be familiar with Veterans Affairs services and veterans community resources.
  • Serve as an advocate and role model for a veteran in the Veterans Court Program.
  • Attend training and court sessions, if and when needed.
  • Interact respectfully and professionally with other veterans and staff.
  • Must agree to serve for a period of one year or more.

For more information on volunteering to become a mentor, contact Brad Behling, Racine County veterans service officer, at Bradley.behling@racinecounty.com or 262-638-6667, or Louis Moore, Second Judicial District Court administrator, at Louis.Moore@wicourts.gov or 262-636-3133.

