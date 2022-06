RACINE — The Racine Art Guild is looking for volunteers to help with the 2022 Starving Artist Fair which will be held on Sunday, Aug. 7.

Help is specifically needed for set-up, parking and tear-down, but there are a few other open positions.

People can fill out an interest form at racineartguild.com/saf-volunteers to receive specific details about open positions. The Racine Art Guild holds the Starving Artist Fair annually to raise money for its scholarship fund.

