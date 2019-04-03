Try 3 months for $3

RACINE — The Racine Literacy Council, 734 Lake Ave., needs help in maintaining its unique Shakespeare urban garden.

It is a themed garden that displays plants and herbs mentioned in the works of Shakespeare. Volunteer gardeners tend the plants that surround the RLC parking lot and building. It is the only Shakespeare urban garden in Wisconsin.

The Friends of the Shakespeare Urban Garden will hold an early spring work day from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, to get the garden ready for spring plantings. The garden is divided into nine distinct areas, each with signage to depict the thematic planting and relevant Shakespearean quotations. A mural by Jerry Belland anchors the urban garden.

