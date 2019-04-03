RACINE — The Racine Literacy Council, 734 Lake Ave., needs help in maintaining its unique Shakespeare urban garden.
It is a themed garden that displays plants and herbs mentioned in the works of Shakespeare. Volunteer gardeners tend the plants that surround the RLC parking lot and building. It is the only Shakespeare urban garden in Wisconsin.
The Friends of the Shakespeare Urban Garden will hold an early spring work day from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, to get the garden ready for spring plantings. The garden is divided into nine distinct areas, each with signage to depict the thematic planting and relevant Shakespearean quotations. A mural by Jerry Belland anchors the urban garden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.