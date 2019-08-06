{{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — Volunteers are needed for midsummer garden cleanup at the Friends of the Shakespeare Urban Garden which surrounds the Racine Literacy Council, 734 Lake Ave.

Work is planned for 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, and from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug 19.

For more information, call Andy McLean at 262-287-3159.

