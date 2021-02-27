Volunteers keep Racine County 4-H going

Have you ever wondered how you could give back to the community or help to foster life skills in the youth of Racine County? Do you have a desire to help or a craft you would like to share with youth in the area and encourage them to “learn by doing”?

Racine County 4-H volunteers are valued partners in working with youth. There are currently about 210 adult volunteers in Racine County 4-H but there is always room for more. 4-H volunteers help to shape the lives of almost 800 youth members in Racine County. Volunteers help make 4-H possible. Below is information about volunteer opportunities and how a person can get involved.

4-H is a volunteer-led organization, delivered by University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension, that reaches youth through small groups called clubs and sometimes in school classrooms. 4-H members decide for themselves which projects they want to learn more about. Youth participate in club and project meetings while gaining skills that can be used throughout the course of life. Projects are anything from agriculture, livestock and dogs to archery, foods and nutrition, or woodworking and much more. 4-H believes in the power of young people and sees that every child has valuable strengths and real influence to improve the world around us. “To make the best better” is the 4-H motto.