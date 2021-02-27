Volunteers keep Racine County 4-H going

Have you ever wondered how you could give back to the community or help to foster life skills in the youth of Racine County? Do you have a desire to help or a craft you would like to share with youth in the area and encourage them to “learn by doing”?
Racine County 4-H volunteers are valued partners in working with youth. There are currently about 210 adult volunteers in Racine County 4-H but there is always room for more. 4-H volunteers help to shape the lives of almost 800 youth members in Racine County. Volunteers help make 4-H possible. Below is information about volunteer opportunities and how a person can get involved.
4-H is a volunteer-led organization, delivered by University of Wisconsin-Madison, Division of Extension, that reaches youth through small groups called clubs and sometimes in school classrooms. 4-H members decide for themselves which projects they want to learn more about. Youth participate in club and project meetings while gaining skills that can be used throughout the course of life. Projects are anything from agriculture, livestock and dogs to archery, foods and nutrition, or woodworking and much more. 4-H believes in the power of young people and sees that every child has valuable strengths and real influence to improve the world around us. “To make the best better” is the 4-H motto.
In 4-H there are many ways to volunteer. Volunteers work with youth and other adult volunteers in offering a positive youth development experience for young people. Some specific volunteer opportunities are:
- Activity/event volunteer — Provide leadership for an activity or event and/or participate as a committee member.
- Adult chaperone — Work with other volunteers and 4-H Extension staff to ensure youth have a safe and positive camp or other overnight experience.
- Club enrollment coordinator — Provide leadership for members and adult volunteers who are enrolling in the club or group organization.
- Club leader — Provide leadership to the club or group organization.
- Committee volunteer — Provide leadership for a committee and/or participate as a member of a committee creating educational opportunities for youth engaged in the program.
- Project leader — Provide leadership and organization to the project group who is learning about a specific topic.
People do not need to have previous experience working with youth to volunteer. The most important qualifications are:
- A desire to work with young people to help them learn new things and gain life skills.
- Wanting to provide youth with positive experiences in a safe and welcoming environment.
Any adult who is interested in enhancing life skills of youth can be a volunteer. Volunteers will be required to attend volunteer training, mandated reporter training and complete a background check. People can start this process by enrolling at https://v2.4honline.com.
To learn more about Racine County 4-H, go to racine.extension.wisc.edu/4-h-youth-development or email uwextension@racinecounty.com.
Beth Mattson is a Racine County 4-H program educator with Racine County Extension.