Volunteers invited to a morning of refreshment

CALEDONIA — The Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., is sponsoring a “Morning of Refreshment for those Who Help Others” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 1.
This is a morning of refreshment for those helping others and working for a healthy society for 2020, people who step up and reach out through service organizations, non-profits or churches; as family members, neighbors, or local community; as professionals, public servants, financial contributors, or volunteers.
The Retreat Center views the session as a path to assisting service organizations and their volunteers in identifying “… the giving style of your particular personality as well as the styles of your co-workers. It is a cause of celebration.”
Scheduled to speak at the Morning of Refreshment are:
- Bob Beezat, an author and inspirational speaker
- Sister Miriam Brown
- Mary Rath, a retired educator and former RSVP mentor coordinator
- Marybeth Zuhlke who is active in Peace Learning Circle workshops, Greening Racine and the Racine Interfaith Coalition.
Members of a volunteer staff or movement, family or community, agency or individual project, are welcome to bring their team members to enjoy each other’s gifts and contributions and to be “refreshed” together.
Active volunteers with the RSVP-Racine project sponsored by the Volunteer Center of Racine Inc. have been invited to attend. They have been encouraged to invite friends to learn about the mutual benefits of volunteering.
There is no charge to attend the event but registration is requested so the Retreat Center may plan accordingly. Donations will be accepted and refreshments will be served. To register, call the Siena Retreat Center at 262-898-2590 or go to sienaretreatcenter.org.