Volunteers invited to a morning of refreshment

CALEDONIA — The Siena Retreat Center, 5637 Erie St., is sponsoring a “Morning of Refreshment for those Who Help Others” from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 1.

This is a morning of refreshment for those helping others and working for a healthy society for 2020, people who step up and reach out through service organizations, non-profits or churches; as family members, neighbors, or local community; as professionals, public servants, financial contributors, or volunteers.

The Retreat Center views the session as a path to assisting service organizations and their volunteers in identifying “… the giving style of your particular personality as well as the styles of your co-workers. It is a cause of celebration.”

Scheduled to speak at the Morning of Refreshment are:

Bob Beezat, an author and inspirational speaker

Sister Miriam Brown

Mary Rath, a retired educator and former RSVP mentor coordinator

Marybeth Zuhlke who is active in Peace Learning Circle workshops, Greening Racine and the Racine Interfaith Coalition.

Members of a volunteer staff or movement, family or community, agency or individual project, are welcome to bring their team members to enjoy each other’s gifts and contributions and to be “refreshed” together.