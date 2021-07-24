Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension elect board members, award scholarships

RACINE — Pat Servi was elected president of the Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension All Saints Hospital 2021-2022 Board of Directors during a virtual membership meeting June 17.

Other officers are: Betty Propsom, immediate past president/nominating chair and gift shop chair, Wisconsin Avenue site; Erin Parsons, president-elect; Mary Sue Langendorf, secretary; and Elaine Beres, treasurer.

Additional board members include Jeanne Anderson, ways and means chair; Carol Eberhardy, gift shop chair, Spring Street Campus; Lori Jameson, historian; Peggy Makovsky, membership chair; Mary Meddaugh, gift shop treasurer; Mona Swan, publicity chair; Karen Verbeten, gift shop co-chair, Spring Street Campus and volunteer/volunteen chair; and Patti Walker, scholarship chair.

Retiring board members Jan Abrahamson, Barb Maier and Darlene Biedrzycki were recognized for their years of service on the VIP Board of Directors.

Over the course of nine years, Abrahamson served as the scholarship chair, social chair, president and past-president. Maier served for six years as the 1320 Wisconsin Ave. gift shop chair and Biedrzycki served for two years as the board’s publicity chair.