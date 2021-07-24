Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension elect board members, award scholarships

RACINE — Pat Servi was elected president of the Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension All Saints Hospital 2021-2022 Board of Directors during a virtual membership meeting June 17.
Other officers are: Betty Propsom, immediate past president/nominating chair and gift shop chair, Wisconsin Avenue site; Erin Parsons, president-elect; Mary Sue Langendorf, secretary; and Elaine Beres, treasurer.
Additional board members include Jeanne Anderson, ways and means chair; Carol Eberhardy, gift shop chair, Spring Street Campus; Lori Jameson, historian; Peggy Makovsky, membership chair; Mary Meddaugh, gift shop treasurer; Mona Swan, publicity chair; Karen Verbeten, gift shop co-chair, Spring Street Campus and volunteer/volunteen chair; and Patti Walker, scholarship chair.
Retiring board members Jan Abrahamson, Barb Maier and Darlene Biedrzycki were recognized for their years of service on the VIP Board of Directors.
Over the course of nine years, Abrahamson served as the scholarship chair, social chair, president and past-president. Maier served for six years as the 1320 Wisconsin Ave. gift shop chair and Biedrzycki served for two years as the board’s publicity chair.
The VIP Board of Directors coordinates the fundraising efforts of the Volunteers in Partnership membership that benefits Ascension All Saints programs and equipment needs, and funds annual employee continuing education scholarships and a scholarship for a graduating high school student entering a healthcare field of study.
Scholarships
Scholarships totaling $5,000 were awarded during the business meeting.
The $4,000 Mary E. Hamilton High School Scholarship was awarded to Natalie Vitek from Union Grove High School. She is planning to attend Carthage College to pursue a degree in medicine, specializing in dermatology.
The $500 Professional Development Scholarships were awarded to current All Saints associates Jamine White, who is attending Chamberlain University, enrolled in the BSN program, and Katarina Treiber who is attending Marquette University, enrolled in the program for doctorate of nursing practice.
Volunteer
The VIP is also active in recruiting volunteers and volunteens (student volunteers aged 14 and older) for placement throughout Ascension All Saints, including the Wisconsin Avenue and Spring Street campuses, the Medical Group satellite sites and the Little Saints Child Care Center.
To find out about volunteer opportunities, contact Cindy Clemens, director of volunteer services, at Cynthia.divan-clemens@ascension.org or call 262-687-8083.