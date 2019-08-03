RACINE — Betty Propsom has been elected president of the Volunteers in Partnership with Ascension-All Saints at the recent 2019-2020 Board of Directors membership meeting.
Other officers are: Jan Abrahamson, immediate past president/nominating chair; Deb Schuebel, president-elect and scholarship chair; Mary Sue Langendorf, secretary, and Elaine Beres, treasurer.
Additional board members include Linda Adcock, gift shop treasurer; Karen Barkow, social chair; Darlene Biedrzycki, publicity chair; Carol Eberhardy, gift shop chair, Spring Street Campus; Lori Jameson historian; Ann Kolecheck, gift shop co-chair, Spring Street Campus; Barb Maier, gift shop chair, Wisconsin Avenue site; Pat Servi, ways and means chair; Karen Verbeten, volunteer/volunteen chair.
Retiring Board members Jeanne Anderson, Ann Kulas, Erin Parsons and Patti Walker were recognized for their years of service on the VIP Board of Directors.
The VIP Board of Directors coordinates the fundraising efforts of the Volunteers in Partnership membership that benefit Ascension-All Saints programs and equipment needs. They also fund annual employee continuing education scholarships and a scholarship for a graduating high school student entering a healthcare field of study.
During the luncheon election meeting, outgoing project finding chair Patti Walker reported that $30,000 was given to the Cancer Center from the Christmas “Love Light” campaign, other fundraisers and gift shop proceeds garnered throughout the year.
Malik Tiedt, a graduate of Burlington High School, was announced as this year’s winner of the $4,000 Mary E. Hamilton scholarship to pursue his interests in a medical field of study.
Additionally, Ascension-All Saints associate Leah Doperalski was awarded $1,000 to further her education in a nursing related field.
The VIP is also active in recruiting volunteers and volunteens (student volunteers aged 14 and older) for placement throughout Ascension-All Saints, including the Wisconsin Avenue and Spring Street Campuses, the Medical Group satellite sites and the Little Saints Child Care Center.
Anyone interested in finding out about volunteer opportunities may contact Cindy Clemens, director of Volunteer Services, at Cynthia.divan-clemens@ascension.org or by calling 262-687-8083.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.