Volunteers help make funding cycle a success

During the first year of the funding cycle, the volunteer advisory teams meet to review RFPs and make recommendations on funding. During the second year, the teams review monthly reports from the funded agencies and determine whether or not they are accomplishing the goals they were intended to complete.

Based on their findings, the teams then make funding recommendations to the community investment committee and United Way of Racine County staff and board.

“We are lucky to be supported by so many wonderful volunteers who are willing to give us so much of their time,” said Ali Haigh, president and CEO of United Way of Racine County. “United Way exists only through the support of our community. We are thankful and proud to have more than 1,000 volunteers who give back to our organization every year. Those who oversee our investment process are among the most committed and passionate individuals I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with.”

Haigh added that during 2020, the second year of the funding cycle, United Way of Racine County was able to fund 26 unique agencies and 40 programs to support local Racine County residents.

More volunteers will be needed for the 2021-22 funding cycle. For more information on the funding process or to get involved, contact Kallio at mkallio@unitedwayracine.org.

