Volunteers, donations sought to help homeless

RACINE COUNTY — As COVID-19 becomes more prevalent in the State of Wisconsin and across the country, the Racine community is working to mitigate the impacts of the outbreak, including helping the homeless population.
Racine County has asked the Hospitality Center for help in compiling a list of volunteers who can assist at a possible temporary public shelter with shower facilities, such as a high school, for those who are homeless and awaiting test results.
Volunteers from the low-risk population are particularly being sought. Volunteers will be provided with the personal protective equipment, necessary training and support from medical professionals.
If interested in being placed on the list of volunteers the county can call upon if needed, email pamela@hospitality-center.org.
Donations sought
The Hospitality Center aims to “provide hospitality without agenda to those in need or underserved in Racine — the homeless, near homeless and mentally ill,” according to its mission statement.
In an attempt to balance public health concerns and the needs of guests amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hospitality Center, 614 Main St., has closed its day activity space.
Instead, the center is still serving pastries and coffee in a to-go format from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch to go from 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The Hospitality Center is seeking donations of to go lunch items, such as bottled water, pudding cups, fruit cups and granola bars. For more information, go online to hospitality-center.org.
Concerned about COVID-19?
