Volunteering

These volunteer opportunities are available:
AMBASSADOR ESCORTS: Aurora Health Center-Southern Lakes, 709 Spring Valley Road, is in urgent need of ambassadors to escort and transport patients and visitors to their destinations upon entry to the facility. Help is needed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Shifts are flexible. To complete an online application, go to aurorahealthcare.org/patients-visitors/volunteer.
RENDERING THANKS: Volunteers are needed for the annual Rendering Thanks Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 28 at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Volunteers are needed to help tear down and clean up, package leftover food and vacuum. Contact Cari Greving at cari@realracine.com or call 262-898-3323. Include name, email address and available hours.
TOY & FURNITURE CLEANING: The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., needs volunteers to clean toys and other furniture for two hours every Friday. Volunteers will be assigned to a specific area in the library. Call Janice Jordan at 262-636-9391.
YOUTH HOOPS VOLUNTEER COACHES: The Racine Parks, Recreational & Cultural Services Department needs volunteer basketball coaches for youth in grades 2-8. To fill out a volunteer coach form, visit Room 127 of the City Hall Annex Building, 800 Center St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 262-636-9131 for more information. Applicants are required to undergo a background check.
MYRIDE: MyRIDE, a senior transportation project sponsored by the Volunteer Center of Racine County and the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), has volunteer driver openings. Volunteers take seniors to appointments and back home. Call Jenni Chap at 262-417-7544.