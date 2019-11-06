Volunteering

These volunteer opportunities are available:

AMBASSADOR ESCORTS: Aurora Health Center-Southern Lakes, 709 Spring Valley Road, is in urgent need of ambassadors to escort and transport patients and visitors to their destinations upon entry to the facility. Help is needed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Shifts are flexible. To complete an online application, go to aurorahealthcare.org/patients-visitors/volunteer.

RENDERING THANKS: Volunteers are needed for the annual Rendering Thanks Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 28 at Festival Hall, 5 Fifth St. Volunteers are needed to help tear down and clean up, package leftover food and vacuum. Contact Cari Greving at cari@realracine.com or call 262-898-3323. Include name, email address and available hours.

TOY & FURNITURE CLEANING: The Racine Public Library, 75 Seventh St., needs volunteers to clean toys and other furniture for two hours every Friday. Volunteers will be assigned to a specific area in the library. Call Janice Jordan at 262-636-9391.