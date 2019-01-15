These volunteer opportunities are available:
RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY: Library Radio Frequency Identification Program (RFID) tagger. On a weekly basis, tag items in the Racine Public Library collection with RFID tags to keep better track of materials and streamline the check-in and checkout process. Two-hour a week minimum volunteer time is requested. Contact Robert Margis, bob.margis@racinelibrary.info.
EDUCATORS CREDIT UNION: Help with “Reality Check Day,” an interactive, hands-on financial literacy event offered by Educators Credit Union and each participating high school. Training provided 7:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 25-27 at Roma Lodge 7130 Spring St., Mount Pleasant. Contact Victor Frasher, 262-884-6630 or victorf@ecu.com.
BOAT BUILDING: A new program to support math and the technical curriculum at Mitchell Middle School and Case High School. Should have the ability to work with middle school children in grades 6-8. Program meets 3:45-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday during the school year. Other requirements include passing a background check through RUSD’s Links program; experience in cooking, quilting, or woodworking useful. Contact Roger Chernik, rkchernik@gmail.com.
VOLUNTEER CENTER OF RACINE COUNTY INC.: A nonprofit agency connecting volunteers with opportunities is looking for a volunteer receptionist to answer phones during the months of January through May. Contact Michelle Ortwein at mortwein@volunteerracine.org. or call 262-886-9612.
MYRIDE: MyRIDE, a senior transportation project sponsored by the Volunteer Center of Racine County and the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), has volunteer driver openings. Call 262-417-7544.
SENIOR COMPANION INC.: Senior Companion Inc. has volunteer opportunities to visit with older people in their homes, as well as on the telephone and through the mail. Call 262-898-1941 or email scraanen@racinedominicans.org.
MEALS ON WHEELS: The Meals on Wheels Senior Nutrition Program has volunteer driving opportunities. Volunteers may drive any two-hour shift Monday through Friday. Call 262-638-6337.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.