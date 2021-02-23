VOLUNTEERING

These volunteer opportunities are available:

PET RESCUE VOLUNTEER: Milwaukee Pets Alive, a no kill non-profit organization that focuses on saving animals that have been passed over by other rescues and shelters, is seeking two Racine Lily Project managers to coordinate a media campaign and visit stores and florists who sell lilies to inform them of their toxic risk to cats. Send email to volunteer@milwuakeepetsalive.org.

MENTAL HEALTH: NAMI Racine County is looking for trained group leaders, mental health advocates and high school End the Silence presenters. For more information, go to namiracinecounty.org or call 262-637-0582.

VOLUNTEER ADVOCATES: Sexual Assault Services of Racine County is looking for volunteer advocates to make a difference in the lives of survivors. Training is held every Monday evening in March. Contact Scarlette Kinderman, skinderman@focusracine.org, 262-619-1634.

For more volunteer opportunities, go to volunteerracine.org and click on Volunteer Now.

