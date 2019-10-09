KIDS CONNECTION PLAYGROUND: Adult volunteers are needed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, to paint and re-seal the wood components at the Kids Connection playground at Caledonia-Mount Pleasant Memorial Park, 9416 Northwestern Ave. Supplies and bottled water will be provided. To sign up, call 262-886-3388.
FOCUS ON COMMUNITY: Help is needed painting the new Focus on Community building at 1240 Washington Ave. on Saturday, Oct. 19. Supplies, snacks and water will be provided. To sign up, call Gina Wisialowski at 262-880-3350.
RACINE URBAN GARDEN NETWORK: Help is needed from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, at the Racine Urban Garden Network's Ruby Garden, 3825 Erie St. Shifts are 9-11:30 a.m. or 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Activities include cleaning out beds, spreading cardboard and compost for new beds, moving the shed to a different location and cleaning out the water tank. Volunteers should bring their own water and gloves. To sign up, call 262-721-7171.
