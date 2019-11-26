Volunteering

These volunteer opportunities are available:

BELL RINGERS: The Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers at various locations in Racine through Dec. 24. To sign up, go to RegistertoRing.com; email marcia.dilbeck@usc.salvationarmy.org; or call the Salvation Army at 262-632-3147, ext. 16.

CHRISTMAS PROGRAM: Love Inc., 480 S. Pine St., Burlington, seeks volunteers for the Christmas program Dec. 2-23. Duties include checking in gifts that are brought in by sponsors, assisting families pick out items from Santa’s workshop, and making phone calls telling families that gifts have arrived. To sign up, go to https://signup.com/go/qeNXDeg or call 262-661-1726.

GIVING TO THE NATIONS: Volunteers are needed to organize merchandise to be given to families from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Storage House, 2220 Northwestern Ave. Tasks include sorting textiles, clothing, bedding and bath items. For details, contact the Rev. Lynn Nys at 262-633-8680 or email lnys@givingtothenations.org.

