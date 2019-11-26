Volunteering

These volunteer opportunities are available:
BELL RINGERS: The Salvation Army needs volunteer bell ringers at various locations in Racine through Dec. 24. To sign up, go to RegistertoRing.com; email marcia.dilbeck@usc.salvationarmy.org; or call the Salvation Army at 262-632-3147, ext. 16.
CHRISTMAS PROGRAM: Love Inc., 480 S. Pine St., Burlington, seeks volunteers for the Christmas program Dec. 2-23. Duties include checking in gifts that are brought in by sponsors, assisting families pick out items from Santa’s workshop, and making phone calls telling families that gifts have arrived. To sign up, go to https://signup.com/go/qeNXDeg or call 262-661-1726.
GIVING TO THE NATIONS: Volunteers are needed to organize merchandise to be given to families from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Storage House, 2220 Northwestern Ave. Tasks include sorting textiles, clothing, bedding and bath items. For details, contact the Rev. Lynn Nys at 262-633-8680 or email lnys@givingtothenations.org.
You have free articles remaining.
CHRISTMAS AT ST. MONICA’S: Volunteers are needed to assist with Christmas-themed activities Dec. 7 and 14 at St. Monica’s Senior Living, 3920 N. Green Bay Road, Caledonia. Team Leaders from the Youth Volunteer Corps program and students will assist. Call 262-886-9612 or email teamleader@volutneerracine.org.
2019 STUFF THE SLEIGH, 5K RUN/WALK: Volunteers are needed for setting up before the race, supporting participants during the race and cleanup. Event is from 7-11 a.m. Dec. 14 at Texas Roadhouse, 6228 Durand Ave., Mount Pleasant. Go to runwalk.events.
GIFT WRAPPING: The Volunteer Center of Racine County is seeking volunteers to gift wrap from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dec. 14-23 at Malicki’s Piggly Wiggly, 5201 Washington Ave. Call 262-886-9712 to sign up for a shift.
CHRISTMAS AT RIDGEWOOD: Volunteers are needed to participate in Christmas themed activities with residents from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at Ridgewood Care Center, 3205 Wood Road. Team Leaders from the Youth Volunteer Corps will supervise students 11-18. Call Allison Clarke at 262-886-9612 or email teamleader@volutneerracine.org.