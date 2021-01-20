VOLUNTEERING

These volunteer opportunities are available:
CARPENTER: Caledonia Conservancy Kings Corner location at 5 Mile and Highway 31 needs volunteers who like to do carpentry work to create items for the new Nature Learning Landscape. Supplies will be furnished, but access to wood scrapes would be helpful. Contact Barbara Hugier via email at rhugier@wi.rr.com to learn more.
DONATION CENTER ASSISTANT: Southern Lakes Area Love Inc., 401 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington, needs a center assistant to assist customers with their donated items from their vehicle and pre-sort items during slow times. Contact: Patricia Yakes patyakes@love-inc.net or call 262-661-1726.