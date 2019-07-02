{{featured_button_text}}

These volunteer opportunities are available:

HOLISTIC HOME HEALTH CARE & HOSPICE: Opportunities currently available in Racine and Kenosha counties. Call Kate Stephan-Cothell, 414-231-3130, or email: kate.cothell@holistichh.com.

RACINE PUBLIC LIBRARY: Library Radio Frequency Identification Program (RFID) tagger. On a weekly basis, tag items in the Racine Public Library collection with RFID tags to keep better track of materials and streamline the check-in and checkout process. Two-hour a week minimum volunteer time is requested. Contact Robert Margis, bob.margis@racinelibrary.info.

BOAT BUILDING: A new program to support math and the technical curriculum at Mitchell Middle School and Case High School. Should have the ability to work with middle school children in grades 6-8. Program meets 3:45-5 p.m. Monday-Thursday during the school year. Other requirements include passing a background check through RUSD’s Links program; experience in cooking, quilting, or woodworking useful. Contact Roger Chernik, rkchernik@gmail.com.

VOLUNTEER CENTER OF RACINE COUNTY INC.: A nonprofit agency connecting volunteers with opportunities is looking for a volunteer receptionist to answer phones during the months of January through May. Contact Michelle Ortwein at mortwein@volunteerracine.org. or call 262-886-9612.

MYRIDE: MyRIDE, a senior transportation project sponsored by the Volunteer Center of Racine County and the Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP), has volunteer driver openings. Call 262-417-7544.

SENIOR COMPANION INC.: Senior Companion Inc. has volunteer opportunities to visit with older people in their homes, as well as on the telephone and through the mail. Call 262-898-1941 or email scraanen@racinedominicans.org.

MEALS ON WHEELS: The Meals on Wheels Senior Nutrition Program has volunteer driving opportunities. Volunteers may drive any two-hour shift Monday through Friday. Call 262-638-6337.

