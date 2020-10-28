VOLUNTEERING

The Youth Volunteer Corps, a program at the Volunteer Center of Racine, has these volunteer opportunities for students who need volunteer hours for credit or high school graduation:

GARDENING: The Racine Urban Garden Network needs volunteers from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at the Caron Butler Gardens, 825 Caron Butler Drive. Volunteers will be putting mulch down between the garden beds and filling beds with dirt. Bring a mask and water bottle.

THANKSGIVING DECORATIONS: The Youth Volunteer Corps partners with nursing homes in the area to make holiday and seasonal door decorations for residents. Thanksgiving door decor is now being made. Youth volunteers can pick up the kits from the Volunteer Center of Racine County, 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G, make them at home and drop them back off. They will be delivered to the nursing homes.

To volunteer or for more information, contact Sarah Webb, teamleader@volunteerracine.org, 262-886-9612.

