These volunteer opportunities are available:
RACINE COUNTY FAIR BOOTH: The Volunteer Center of Racine County is looking for volunteers to assist at its Racine County Fair booth July 24-28. Volunteers will receive a fair admission ticket. Call 262-886-9612.
HOME BUILDING, DEMOLITION: Habitat for Humanity volunteers help restore old homes and/or build new ones and take part in demolition and deconstruction. Handy people, carpenters, painters and landscapers are needed. No experience is required. Must be at least 16 years old to be on a construction site and 18 years or older to use power tools. Call 262-637-9176 or email info@habitatracine.org.
VISION SCREENING: Prevent Blindness Wisconsin needs volunteers help provide certified vision screenings to preschool and school age children in Racine County. Training is provided. Contact Breanna Overesch, 414-765-0505, or email breanna@pbwi.org.
MARGARETANN’S PROGRAM: Family Service of Racine, 470 Seventh St., needs volunteers for its MargaretAnn’s Program (MAP), a free monthly support group for grieving children and their families. Volunteers attend a brief orientation with the program coordinator, submit to a background check and commit to one year of service. The commitment includes one, two-hour support group per month. Volunteers work with either the children or the adults. Contact Katie Badeau via email at Katie@FSRacine.org or call 262-634-2391.
GROUNDS CLEANUP: Ongoing volunteer opportunity includes raking, pruning, weeding and general grounds cleanup at The Atrium and Bay Point. Call 262-639-1100.
