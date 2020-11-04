VOLUNTEERING

The Youth Volunteer Corps, a program at the Volunteer Center of Racine, has these volunteer opportunities for students who need volunteer hours for credit or high school graduation:

FOOD DISTRIBUTION: Racine Kenosha Community Action Agency, 2113 N. Wisconsin St., 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 13, and Tuesday, Dec. 22. Students ages 17 and older are needed to fill bags with food and load bags and boxes into vehicles. Students should bring a mask and water bottle.

THANKSGIVING DECORATIONS: The Youth Volunteer Corps partners with nursing homes in the area to make holiday and seasonal door decorations for residents. Thanksgiving door decor is now being made. Youth volunteers can pick up the kits from the Volunteer Center of Racine County, 6216 Washington Ave., Suite G, make them at home and drop them back off. They will be delivered to the nursing homes.