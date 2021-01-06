VOLUNTEERING

These volunteer opportunities are available:

TAX PREPARATION: Volunteers are needed for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. Volunteers provide free preparation and electronic filing of tax returns to Racine County residents. Client communications and tax preparation will be done from home virtually. Volunteers are needed as tax preparers, greeters/client support specialists and bilingual interpreters. Training is provided. Go to unitedwayracine.org/vita-volunteer.

IMMIGRATION SERVICES: Catholic Charities, 3501 S. Lake Drive, Milwaukee, needs volunteers for its refugee and immigration services. Positions included befriender, citizen preparation, English at home and youth tutoring. Teaching/tutoring experience is preferred; no additional language skills are required. Contact Jessica Brandt at 414-769-3400, jbrandt@ccmke.org.

AUDIOBOOK REVIEWER: Volunteers 18 and older review audiobook recordings for errors. Contact Karen Duerr at 414-286-3039, kduerr@ablenow.org.

LASAGNA LOVE: Volunteers sign up to make lasagna for a neighbor in need. Locations will vary. Go to LasagnaLove.org.