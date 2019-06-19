KOOS FOR KIDS BASEBALL CAMP: Volunteers work one-on-one with a terminally ill or disadvantaged child to learn the basics of baseball. This includes, but not limited to, catching and throwing, base running, fielding and hitting. Volunteers receive a “cheat sheet.” Bring a glove. Scheduled dates are at 8:30 a.m. June 22 and 29 at Haban Field, 1500 Borgardt Road, Sturtevant. A decision is made by 7:30 a.m. if a game is canceled. Send email to raewood04@gmail.com or call 262-989-9658.
MARGARETANN’S PROGRAM: Family Service of Racine, 470 Seventh St., needs volunteers for its MargaretAnn’s Program (MAP), a free monthly support group for grieving children and their families. Volunteers attend a brief orientation with the program coordinator, submit to a background check and commit to one year of service. The commitment includes one, two-our support group per month. Volunteers work with either the children or the adults. Contact Katie Badeau via email at Katie@FSRacine.org or call 262-634-2391.
YOUTH VOLUNTEER CORPS OF RACINE SUMMER CAMP PROGRAM: The Youth Volunteer Corps, a program hosted through the Volunteer Center of Racine County, Inc., is offering free Summer Service-Learning Camps on a first-come. There is no fee to participate. Students are responsible for their own transportation. Contact Allison Clarke, 262-497-1809 or teamleader@volunteerracine.org.
YOUTH GROUP DRIVER: Alpha House is looking for a youth group driver with a driver’s license and a registered vehicle with insurance who is willing to pick up youth ages 5-16 in the Racine area on Friday nights. Pick-up times begin at 5:30 p.m. and drop off times begin at 7:45 p.m. Background check and a completed volunteer application will be required. Contact Keith Bell, bellsrblessed@aol.com, 262-909-5798.
HEARTLAND HOSPICE: Heartland Hospice is looking for bilingual individuals in the Racine and Kenosha areas. Companion volunteers enrich the lives of hospice patients through regular visits by providing socialization and friendship. Service hours are flexible. Visits can include playing card games, watching a movie, enjoying a leisurely stroll or just engaging in conversation. Call 262-657-4730 or email diamond.hartwell@hcr-manorcare.com.
